HOT OFF THE WIRE
Honda Center Anaheim Calif

featuredUFC Announces UFC 233 in Anaheim Has Been Cancelled

featuredDan Ige: Meet the Hardest Working Man in All of Mixed Martial Arts

Jon Jones - UFC 232 Press Conference

featuredCalifornia Clears Jon Jones from Suspension List, Gives Him a Route to Clear His Reputation

Al Iaquinta vs Kevin Lee at UFC 169

featuredAl Iaquinta: Kevin Lee ‘Outmatched’ on the Feet, Not Afraid of His Wrestling

Alexander Gustafsson: Jon Jones ‘Doubts Himself, He’s Very Insecure’

December 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones had one of the most storied bouts in UFC history when they met for the first time more than five years ago.

Jones walked away with a unanimous decision in his favor, but not before Gustafsson took the champion as close to the edge as he’d ever been. They fought a bloody back-and-forth battle the likes of which Jones had never before been involved with.

TRENDING > California Clears Jon Jones from Suspension List, Gives Him a Route to Clear His Reputation

Both men have been through some tough battles since, but Jones has also faced numerous outside of the cage issues, ranging from legal trouble to substance use issues and anti-doping policy violations. Gustafsson believes that Jones, like never before, is doubting himself, which puts Gustafsson in prime position for their UFC 232 headlining rematch.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA