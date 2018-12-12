Alexander Gustafsson: Jon Jones ‘Doubts Himself, He’s Very Insecure’

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones had one of the most storied bouts in UFC history when they met for the first time more than five years ago.

Jones walked away with a unanimous decision in his favor, but not before Gustafsson took the champion as close to the edge as he’d ever been. They fought a bloody back-and-forth battle the likes of which Jones had never before been involved with.

Both men have been through some tough battles since, but Jones has also faced numerous outside of the cage issues, ranging from legal trouble to substance use issues and anti-doping policy violations. Gustafsson believes that Jones, like never before, is doubting himself, which puts Gustafsson in prime position for their UFC 232 headlining rematch.