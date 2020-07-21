Alexander Gustafsson: I broke Fabricio Werdum’s nose in training | UFC on ESPN 14 Media Day

Former light heavyweight fighter Alexander Gustafsson returns from a brief retirement to fight at heavyweight in his Octagon return on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 14 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

He will square off with a former training partner in Fabricio Werdum.

Gustafsson had some interesting things to say about his old sparring sessions with Werdum, claiming that he dominated the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Hear everything Alexander Gustafsson had to say at his UFC on ESPN 14 pre-fight Media Day scrum.

