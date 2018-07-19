Alexander Gustafsson Calls Cormier vs. Lesnar Ridiculous, Considers Move to Heavyweight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 19, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Alexander Gustafsson was expected to return after more than a year on the sidelines to face Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles. That bout, however was scratched when Oezdemir had to withdraw on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury.

Gustafsson, of course, would much rather be challenging Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title, but he’ll will simply have to bide his time.

Cormier recently added the UFC heavyweight belt to his collection, and then set up his first defense of that belt opposite WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. That bout won’t happen until sometime in 2019, however, as Lesnar has to finish serving out an anti-doping violation suspension that was frozen upon his retirement. He must also clear up a $250,000 fine that he still owes the state of Nevada.

Of course, Gustafsson is frustrated. While he understands the money involved, he characterized Cormier vs. Lesnar as “ridiculous” in a recent interview with Swedish news outlet MMAnytt.se.

Regardless, he’s happy to have the bout with Oezdemir, and then, if all goes well, he’s prepared to press even harder for the bout with Cormier, even if it means chasing him up the heavyweight ladder.

               

