Alexa Grasso wants one more fight before a tittle shot

Women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso has been flawless since moving up from the strawweight division in 2020. She extended her winning streak to four consecutive fights on Saturday with a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araújo in the UFC Vegas 62 main event.

She entered Saturday’s bout ranked No. 5 in the women’s 125-pound division. Now 4-0 in the weight class, Grasso finds herself on the cusp of a title shot against champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko holds wins over the top-four ranked fighters in the division: Katlyn Chookagian, Taila Santos, Lauren Murphy, and Jessica Andrade. Grasso could easily face Shevchenko in her next outing, but the 29-year old Mexican would rather take on another contender instead.

“I don’t know (if the win over Araújo should earn her a title shot), Grasso said during the UFC Vegas 62 Post-fight Press Conference. “I faced a big challenge first, 25 minutes fighting. I hope I can do it again. I wish I could have another main event with one of the girls… The ones that are on the top. I would like to test myself again, one more time, 25 minutes, before that.”

Of course Grasso would accept a shot at the title if that’s what the fight promotion wants to do, but that’s not her preference.

“If I have to go for the belt, I will do it,” she said. “I will do whatever [Mick] Maynard (UFC matchmaker) says. I trust him. He always puts good challenges on me, so whatever he says. But, of course, I would like to have another main event.”

