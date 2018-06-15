HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Robert Whittaker UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker Takes a Controversial Nod Over Yoel Romero in Epically Brutal Battle (UFC 225 Results)

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington Wins Interim Title, Turns Attention to Tyron Woodley (UFC 225 Results)

Alexa Grasso vs. Angela Hill in the Works for UFC Fight Night in Nebraska

June 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

A strawweight showdown between Alexa Grasso and Angela Hill is in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on Aug. 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the showdown in August.

Grasso will look to bounce back from a submission loss in her last fight where she fell to former “Ultimate Fighter” winner Tatiana Suarez. Grasso has gone 2-2 thus far in her UFC career including wins over Randa Markos and Heather Jo Clark.

Meanwhile, Hill has amassed a similar 2-2 record since rejoining the UFC after a stint in Invicta FC where she was strawweight champion.

Most recently, Hill defeated Maryna Moroz by unanimous decision and now she’ll look to make it two in a row when she fights in August.

The UFC Fight Night card in Nebraska will be headlined by a lightweight matchup pitting Justin Gaethje against Al Iaquinta.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA