Alexa Grasso vs. Angela Hill in the Works for UFC Fight Night in Nebraska

A strawweight showdown between Alexa Grasso and Angela Hill is in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on Aug. 25 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the showdown in August.

Grasso will look to bounce back from a submission loss in her last fight where she fell to former “Ultimate Fighter” winner Tatiana Suarez. Grasso has gone 2-2 thus far in her UFC career including wins over Randa Markos and Heather Jo Clark.

Meanwhile, Hill has amassed a similar 2-2 record since rejoining the UFC after a stint in Invicta FC where she was strawweight champion.

Most recently, Hill defeated Maryna Moroz by unanimous decision and now she’ll look to make it two in a row when she fights in August.

The UFC Fight Night card in Nebraska will be headlined by a lightweight matchup pitting Justin Gaethje against Al Iaquinta.