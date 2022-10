Alexa Grasso UFC Vegas 62 Octagon Interview

Women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso extended her winning streak and climbed closer to a title shot on Saturday with a win over Viviane Araújo in the UFC Vegas 62 main event.

Grasso landed the cleaner and harder strikes on her way to a unanimous decision win inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Immediately following the scorecards being read Grasso spoke with Paul Felder during her post-fight interview.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

