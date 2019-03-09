Alex White takes the nod over the Hitman (UFC Wichita Highlights)

?booth fighting in the final seconds! Who took it on your scorecard? #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/ZWirw07zSr — UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Alex White’s unanimous-decision victory over Dan Moret at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.

Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.