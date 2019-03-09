Alex White takes the nod over the Hitman (UFC Wichita Highlights)

The nasty elbow from @DanHitman that caused the cut! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/ZiTrTBn0LU
— UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2019
?booth fighting in the final seconds!
Who took it on your scorecard? #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/ZWirw07zSr
— UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2019
Agree? @Alex_White_145 gets it done at #UFCWichita! pic.twitter.com/wjQwAV93IM
— UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Alex White’s unanimous-decision victory over Dan Moret at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.
RELATED:
- More UFC on ESPN+ 4 Fight Highlights
- UFC on ESPN+ 4 Live Results: Lewis vs dos Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)
Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.