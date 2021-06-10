Alex Polizzi sticking to his guns against Gustavo Trujillo at Bellator 260

While the early part of 2020 was a high point for light-heavyweight Alex Polizzi, the latter half of the year was decidedly less so.

Following a title win in February of last year, Polizzi’s plans were put on hold due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, only to return to action and split a win and a loss in his next two bouts in September and November.

“We had the LFA fight and got the news that Bellator wanted to sign me, so we were coming off the high of that and becoming LFA champion, that it was a real high to low moment,” Polizzi told MMAWeekly.com.

“I was excited to join Bellator, and it was a step up in terms of my fight career, then the coronavirus happened and everything got shut down.it was up and down everyone, including me. It was something.”

Following his loss to Julius Angelickas in November, Polizzi has shifted his training to sure up his core rather than try to reinvent himself to get back on track.

“It’s kind of taking a little bit of a step back,” said Polizzi. “Everyone’s got a base in MMA, and mine’s wrestling, and I feel like taking it back and finding that base and making sure we’re doing that well and building off of that.

“In most of these light-heavyweight fights I’m going to be the shorter, so we need to make sure I’m using that wrestling to shut down that distance and keep it close. If I stay out in boxing range, I’m not going win the wingspan bout, so we’ve got to make sure we’re staying tight and doing damage from closer.”

This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Polizzi (7-1) will look to rebound when he takes on Gustavo Trujillo (3-1) in a 205-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 260.

Boxing – MMA Crossover: Part 1 – Boxers who have fought MMA

“I think it’s going to be me sticking to my guns and what I’m going at,” Polizzi said. “Stay close, and even if we are at that further distance that I’m able to shut it down.

“Use my closeness to my advantage, use my wrestling to wear him down, get control and get some damage done. I think that’s going to be where I’m going to take away this W.”

As is always the case with Polizzi, the here and now far outweighs any concerns he might have for what’s next in his career.

“I don’t plan for after the fight,” said Polizzi. “The fight is the only thing on the horizon. We’re just kind of looking forward to going in there, doing some violence, and hopefully if everything goes well we’ll get turned around and back into the cage soon.”