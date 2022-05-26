Alex Polizzi shows off brutal broken jaw x-ray courtesy of Yoel Romero

Alex Polizzi was on the losing end of Yoel Romero’s first Bellator win and he has the injuries to prove it.

On Wednesday Polizzi shared an X-ray of an injury sustained in his fight with Romero.

“Ope! We should probably just heal and drink @milk for a bit,” he wrote.

Polizzi and Romero faced off at Bellator 280 on May 6, and if the X-rays are to be believed, he suffered a pretty bad broken jaw and a broken foot.

Romero finished the fight in the third round via TKO.

“Any victory to me is important. They’re all equally important,” Romero told reporters in Spanish through an interpreter. “I’m going to rest about a week. I have no injuries. As you saw, they brought Melvin Manhoef in the cage, but I see further than that. I feel as if I’m gonna do another fight at 185 and continue on the route and to get in line for that belt.”