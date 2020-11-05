Alex Polizzi expects to stay undefeated and advance in light heavyweight division at Bellator 251

This past September light-heavyweight Alex Polizzi made his Bellator debut after two years of working his way up the ranks from the regional scene to the national stage.

Facing former Bellator middleweight title holder Rafael Carvalho, Polizzi had a solid debut, taking a unanimous decision victory over the former champion and establishing himself as someone to watch in the company’s light-heavyweight division.

“First fight Bellator going up against a tough guy (in Carvalho) I got the W,” Polizzi told MMAWeekly.com. “I can’t really say much more than that.

“As boring as it sounds we’re just kind of going on, moving (forward), watching the film a few times and going over the stuff that we need to work on, and hopefully come back and put on a better fight for this upcoming one.”

Polizzi’s workman-like attitude continues to persist even though he’s reached the biggest stage of his career. For him, the work continues regardless of accomplishments.

“It’s nice to be able to be able to reach that next level and know you’re advancing, but advancement begets just more of the same,” said Polizzi. “We’re not going to be complacent with where we are. We’re not looking to cruise around in the middle.

“I’m looking to keep improving and get better and put on bigger and better shows with tougher and more accomplished opponents.”

This Thursday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Polizzi (7-0) looks to take another step forward when he faces Julius Anglickas (8-1) in a preliminary 205-pound bout at Bellator 251.

“I try not to think too much about what he’s going to do,” Polizzi said of Anglickas. “I’m focused on where I’m at. I’m making sure I’m moving, making sure I’m threatening, staying in close, and beating the guy up.

“Being on kind of the shorter end of light-heavyweight it always kinds of swings the fight in my favor when I can get in, keep guys real close, and make sure that I’m not getting to the far end of the punching exchanges because I just don’t have the reach to be there. “

For Polizzi being in the now is more important than putting his thoughts towards his future.

“It’s just one fight at a time,” said Polizzi. “I’m still amazed they keep paying me to punch people.

“If we’ve seen anything in 2020 you can try to plan ahead a few weeks, but things are all kinds of up in the air, so we’ll see where we’re at.”