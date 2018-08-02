Alex Perez Ready for ‘Big Test’ Against Jose Torres at UFC 227

While Flyweight Alex Perez is happy with the fact that he picked up his first win of 2018 over Eric Shelton at UFC on FOX 28 this past February, he admittedly did not have as strong of a performance as he had in his previous bouts in the company.

In particular, Perez wants to be more aggressive and push for a finish, rather than a decision win like he got over Shelton.

“It wasn’t my best performance, but I was glad to come out with the win,” Perez told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve got to open up more. Sometimes I over-think things.

“I’ve got to open up more and let my hands go. Even on the ground I’ve got to start moving more. Sometimes I just brain freeze, so my goal for next time is to let everything go.”

Coming up on the one year anniversary of receiving a UFC contract after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Perez couldn’t be happier with where he finds himself.

“Being in the UFC is amazing,” said Perez. “I’ve cornered people who had fought here, so I kind of knew what to expect going in, but it’s just been amazing.

“I got to make my (Contender Series) debut 45 minutes from my hometown. Not many people can say that. So far it’s been an amazing year.”

On Saturday in Los Angeles, Perez (20-4) will look to keep his winning streak going when he takes on Jose Torres (8-0) in a preliminary 125-pound bout at UFC 227.

TRENDING > ‘Vikings’ Actress Says Conor McGregor Bailed on the Show After A Part Was Written For Him

“We both come forward and have good conditioning and good pressure,” Perez said. “(Torres is) a tough guy. He’s a two-division champ in Titan for a reason. I think it’s a big test for me.

“I think this fight could end in any round or it’s going to be a grinder. It’s just whoever shows up that night and is the better man, and I plan to be that.”

Having maintained an active schedule coming into 2018, Perez would like to see that continue and close out the year with at least one more bout if possible.

“As long as I come out of this fight healthy, yeah why not,” said Perez. “This is my job. I love to fight. I love to do this.

“I’d love to fight three times this year; which is something not a lot of people get to do; especially at the lower weight. This is what I’m here to do. I’m always in the gym, so a short notice fight is always possible.”