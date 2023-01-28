HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira UFC 281

featuredAlex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya rematch booked for UFC 287

featuredJake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia

Jose Aldo

featuredOpponent named for Jose Aldo professional boxing debut

Jorge Masvidal

featuredJorge Masvidal teases ‘big fight news’

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya rematch booked for UFC 287

January 27, 2023
NoNo Comments

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will rematch for the middleweight championship in the UFC 287 main event on April 8. UFC president Dana White made the announcement on Friday.

It will be Pereira’s first title defense after scoring a come-from-behind knock out win over Adesanya in the final round of their UFC 281 match in November. It was Adesanya’s first loss in the middleweight division and he’ll be looking to avenge the loss and regain the belt.

Pereira also holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including knocking out “The Last Stylebender” in their second match.

A venue has not been announced for UFC 287, but the event is expected to take place in Miami, Florida.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker