Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya rematch booked for UFC 287

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will rematch for the middleweight championship in the UFC 287 main event on April 8. UFC president Dana White made the announcement on Friday.

It will be Pereira’s first title defense after scoring a come-from-behind knock out win over Adesanya in the final round of their UFC 281 match in November. It was Adesanya’s first loss in the middleweight division and he’ll be looking to avenge the loss and regain the belt.

Pereira also holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including knocking out “The Last Stylebender” in their second match.

A venue has not been announced for UFC 287, but the event is expected to take place in Miami, Florida.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia