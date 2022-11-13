Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya in UFC 281 main event

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put his title on the line against a familiar foe, Alex Pereira, in the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Before either made their way to mixed martial arts, Adesanya and Pereira met twice inside the kickboxing ring. Pereira defeated “The Last Stylebender” by a controversial decision in the first meeting. In the rematch, Pereira knocked Adesanya out.

After just seven professional MMA bouts, Pereira found himself in a UFC main event fighting for a championship. Adesanya felt that was mainly due to those two wins in kickboxing.

They were measured in the early going exchanging leg kicks. Adesanya landed a right hand that knocked Pereira off balance midway through the round. As expected both men employed an assortment of kicks. Late in the round, Adesanya clinched and they exchanged knees to the body. In the final second of the round, Adesanya connected with a combination that badly hurts Pereira.

Pereira recovered and took the fight to Adesanya in the second frame. In the third, Adesanya opted to get the fight to the ground. From top position, he delivered shots while controlling Pereira.

In the fourth they stood in front of each other and looked to find an opening. Adesanya connected with right hands while Pereira’s output slowed. Adesanya clinched but they separated after exchanging knees to the body. Pereira pressed forward and both connected with punches. Pereira’s left hand found a home at the bell.

Pereira’s corner told him that he needed to knock Adesanya out heading into the final round, and he listened. Pereira caught Adesanya with a right hand. He followed up with a clean left hook that connected cleanly. Adesanya bobbed and weaved but was unable to get his hands up. Pereira connected with more punches and the referee stopped the fight. Alex Pereira is the new UFC middleweight champion!

“It feels so good. I trained all my life and worked hard for this,” Pereira said following the win.

ALEX PEREIRA KNOCKS OUT ISRAEL ADESANYA



pic.twitter.com/g3MgpAT4Mx — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) November 13, 2022

Zhang Weili taps out Carla Esparza in UFC 281 co-main event