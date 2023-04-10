Alex Pereira releases statement after UFC 287 loss to Israel Adesanya

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira released a statement on Sunday following his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in the UFC 287 main event.

Heading into the championship rematch, Pereira had beaten Adesanya three times, twice in kickboxing and once in the UFC. On Saturday in Miami, Adesanya got his revenge by brutally knocking to Pereira in the second round.

“I’m just here to let u know that I’m fine ! I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey,” Pereira wrote on Twitter. “Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god.”

