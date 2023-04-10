HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alex Pereira

featuredAlex Pereira releases statement after UFC 287 loss to Israel Adesanya

Sean OMalley

featuredSean O’Malley loses his mind over Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira | Video

Dana White UFC 287 Post Fight Press Conference

featuredDana White responds to Gilbert Burns title fight demand: ‘You’ve got a deal’

Henry Cejudo UFC 287 Reaction

featuredHenry Cejudo posts live reaction to Israel Adesanya winning back the middleweight crown

Alex Pereira releases statement after UFC 287 loss to Israel Adesanya

April 9, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira released a statement on Sunday following his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in the UFC 287 main event.

Heading into the championship rematch, Pereira had beaten Adesanya three times, twice in kickboxing and once in the UFC. On Saturday in Miami, Adesanya got his revenge by brutally knocking to Pereira in the second round.

“I’m just here to let u know that I’m fine ! I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey,” Pereira wrote on Twitter. “Now I just have to rest and continue with the plans that are already on motion. Thanks god.”

Sean O’Malley loses his mind over Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker