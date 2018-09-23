Alex Oliveira: UFC Sao Paulo Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira talks with UFC commentator Jimmy Smith following his dominant win over Carlo Pedersoli in Sao Paulo on Saturday. Oliveira made quick work of the Italian in the UFC Fight Night 137 co-main event.

