Alex Oliveira Quickly Takes Out Carlo Pedersoli (UFC Sao Paulo Highlights)

Check out highlights from the welterweight bout between Alex Oliveira and Carlo Pedersoli at UFC Fight Night 137 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With the UFC’s Russian debut and its latest trip to Sao Paulo falling into the rearview mirror, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. The white-hot spotlight will now focus squarely on what is expected to be the biggest fight in UFC history.

