Alex Morono goes off on Diego Sanchez’ “Fake Coach” and his Death Punch

Alex Morono not only replaced the legend Diego Sanchez at UFC Vegas 26, but he bet the legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. During the event’s post-fight press conference at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Morono took aim at Sanchez and his manager/coach Joshua Fabia. Hear what “The Great White” had to say.

“Cowboy” Cerrone feels bad for Diego Sanchez

