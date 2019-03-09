Alex Morono forces Zak Ottow to submit to strikes (UFC Wichita Highlights)

The GREAT WHITE!@AlexMoronoMMA transitions from guillotine, to full mount to the back and finishes with some vicious GnP! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/jpWHI6H7qo — UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Alex Morono’s first-round drubbing of Zak Ottow at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.

