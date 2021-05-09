Alex Morono earns bonus with finish of ‘Cowboy’ at UFC Vegas 26

Alex Morono, Carlston Harris and Gregor Gillespie all cashed out with $50,000 performance bonuses for their stellar work at UFC Vegas 26. Gillespie was awarded a Fight of the Night bonus for his fight with Diego Ferreira, while Morono and Harris were awarded for their finishes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Christian Aguilera, respectively.

Morono captured his performance of the night bonus after he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round of their welterweight co-main event. Morono stunned Cerrone with a ducking overhand right before following up with a barrage of strikes that ultimately led to referee Marc Coddard stopping the bout with 20 seconds left in the first round.

Gregor Gillespie earned his fight of the night bonus after a rather back and forth first round before Gillespie took control in the second round. Gillespie flattened Ferreira in the second and subsequently threw ground and pound punches to the side of Ferreira’s head before the fight was stopped and Gillespie ultimately earned the TKO finish. Ferreira was not able to qualify for a performance bonus as he weighed in over the 155 pound limit and because of that, Gillespie will bring home a $100,000 bonus.

Harris secured his $50,000 bonus in his promotional debut after he suffocated Christian Aguilera with an impressive anaconda choke in the first round of their welterweight fight on the preliminary card. Aguilera attempted to secure a double leg takedown but was ultimately unsuccessful as Harris slipped his left arm underneath Aguilera’s shoulder and rolled Aguilera over into the anaconda choke. From there, Harris put Aguilera to sleep and consequently will wake up $50,000 richer tomorrow morning.