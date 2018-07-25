Alex Hernandez Predicts He’ll Finish Olivier Aubin-Mercier in Two Minutes at UFC on FOX 30

Looking back on his UFC debut in March against Beneil Dariush, Alex Hernandez feels the most stressful part of the bout wasn’t the fight itself, but getting things together in in the week leading up to it.

Stepping in as a late replacement for the injured Bobby Green, Hernandez admittedly had to scramble to ensure the bout against Dariush even took place.

“We got the news eight days out, and after that moment it was go-time,” Hernandez told MMAWeekly.com. “I was trying to get all the medical documentation the UFC needed, so I was running haywire for a few days. I was more stressed about that than the fight.

“Every time I got something done we either needed something corrected or additional work done, so the fear of losing the fight was always looming over my head.”

Hernandez was able to hold things together and ended up getting a knockout victory just 42 seconds into the bout.

“I knew there was no way (Darius) was getting out of the first round,” said Hernandez. “It was a perfect progression of confidence, strategizing and my team coming together. It was a great night and I was floating on cloud 3009 after that knockout.”

At UFC on Fox 30 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, Hernandez (9-1) has his first fight out of the U.S. when he faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-2) in a main card 155-pound bout.

TRENDING > Volkan Oezdemir Posts Photo of Disfigured Nose That Knocked Him Out of UFC 227

“It’s going to be two minutes,” Hernandez said. “I’m not going to over-think anything. All my tools are sharpened. I know his game. I know what he likes to go for. I’m not going to over-think any positions. I’m not going to roll over to adjust my strategy or game to accommodate Mercier.

“I’m not over-thinking an attack of his, the defense of his. Should he present an obstacle, I’ll overcome it, but I believe I can finish this fight in two minutes.”

Should Hernandez put together another standout performance on July 28, he would like to stay active and get another bump up on competition if possible.

“I’ll finish Mercier and then we discuss the next move with the UFC heads,” said Hernandez. “I’d like to get one more fight in before the end of 2018. But I don’t have the next opponent lined up or anything. I would like the bracket of where I’m fighting at to be in the Top 5 to Top 10 range.”