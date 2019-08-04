Alex Hernandez believes his latest UFC win was a landmark in his evolution

Following his first career loss to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January, lightweight Alexander Hernandez was looking to get back on track when he took on Francisco Trinaldo at UFC on ESPN 4 on July 20.

Following three rounds, Hernandez was able to pick up the unanimous decision victory over Trinaldo and his third win in four fights overall in the UFC.

“I always say it’s me versus me, and that fight was about overcoming a psychological giant and facing my first real loss,” Hernandez told MMAWeekly.com. “(Me) proving to myself that I can be a poised fighter and not just acquiesce to my anxiety and angst into being a full-blown pressure fighter without any direction.

“To me this fight was a landmark and a marked evolution in my game and development and maturity as a fighter. It was really a foundation I can build off of now.”

Hernandez feels the changes he made to his game following his defeat to Cerrone directly impacted the outcome of his bout with Trinaldo.

“Whenever I lost I essentially had to go the board and see what we could do better,” said Hernandez. “What technique we needed to fix, or get stronger or faster or whatever, but we needed to learn patience and be composed.

“I had that (Cerrone) fight and let it slip getting too anxious to go for a kill. We rewired the software going into this fight and changed everything on how I approach anything really and just became a more patient dude in preparation.”

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

Now that he’s back on the winning track, Hernandez has an idea of where he’d like to take things to close out 2019.

“We’re constantly going up,” Hernandez said. “We know the direction, so it’s just figuring out which route it’s going to be the best to get there based on what they give me or availability. I’m just trying to crack the Top 10.

“I’m looking at guys that I haven’t already heard something about booking, so I want to crack that tier and then looking at some of the guys to do that.”