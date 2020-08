Alex Caceres: Unloads on people going crazy during Pandemic | UFC Vegas 8 Post-Fight

Featherweight Alex Caceres spoke with the media following his submission win over Austin Springer at UFC Vegas 8 on Saturday. Hear everything “Bruce Leeroy” had to say including his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest, protests, and riots.

