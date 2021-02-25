HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rankings Review - heavyweight shake up

featuredRankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up

featuredUFC Vegas 19 recap: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19

featuredDerrick Lewis addresses late KO shots on Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

Derrick Lewis clinches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

featuredUFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

Alex Caceres is trying to make a record no one can catch | UFC Vegas 20

February 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

Though his name isn’t always in the spotlight, Alex Caceres is one of the longest tenured active fighters on the UFC roster. As such, and at just 32 years of age, he’s looking forward to setting a record that no other fighter will be able to match.

Caceres faces Kevin Croom at UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday, Feb. 27, hoping to build upon the longest winning streak of his career.

Watch and listen to everything Caceres had to say at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA