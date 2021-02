Alex Caceres: ‘I want to transcend myself’ | UFC Vegas 20

Hear everything Alex Caceres had to say after defeating Kevin Croom at the UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference.

“I want to transcend myself and keep transcending myself. This journey of life never stops.”

