Alex Caceres addresses protests and riots following UFC 250 victory

Alex Caceres won his second consecutive fight with a dominant victory over Chase Hooper at UFC 250 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

He, of course, discussed the victory, but not before addressed one of the hottest topics in the world, the protests and riots that have swept not only across the United States, but the world.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC 250 fighter wins, let’s slip Fight Island location