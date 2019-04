Aleksei Oleinik Top 5 UFC Finishes (UFC St. Petersburg)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik has become well known for his wide array of submission victories. We count down his top five finishes in the Octagon. Oleinik faces veteran Alistair Overeem in the UFC on ESPN+ 7 main event on Saturday in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

