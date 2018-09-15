Aleksei Oleinik, Jan Blachowicz Earns Bonuses with Submission Wins at UFC Fight Night in Russia

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 15, 2018
Aleksei Oleinik and Jan Blachowicz earned submission wins in the main and co-main events at UFC Fight Night in Russia and now they’ve both earned $50,000 bonuses.

Oleinik made quick work of former heavyweight title contender Mark Hunt with a first round rear naked choke much to the approval of the Russian audience.

Meanwhile, Blachowicz notched his fourth win in a row as he put away returning light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov with a second round arm triangle choke submission.

Each of those finishes earned ‘Performance of the Night’ awards with $50,000 going to Oleinik and Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, preliminary card fighter Magomed Ankalaev earned a stunning head kick knockout in his bout to also take home a $50,000 bonus.

The final bonus went to Petr Yan for ‘Fight of the Night’ but only he earned the $50,000 bonus as his opponent Jin Soo Son wasn’t eligible after he failed to make weight on Friday.

               

