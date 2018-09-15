Aleksei Oleinik, Jan Blachowicz Earns Bonuses with Submission Wins at UFC Fight Night in Russia

Aleksei Oleinik and Jan Blachowicz earned submission wins in the main and co-main events at UFC Fight Night in Russia and now they’ve both earned $50,000 bonuses.

Oleinik made quick work of former heavyweight title contender Mark Hunt with a first round rear naked choke much to the approval of the Russian audience.

Meanwhile, Blachowicz notched his fourth win in a row as he put away returning light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov with a second round arm triangle choke submission.

Each of those finishes earned ‘Performance of the Night’ awards with $50,000 going to Oleinik and Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, preliminary card fighter Magomed Ankalaev earned a stunning head kick knockout in his bout to also take home a $50,000 bonus.

The final bonus went to Petr Yan for ‘Fight of the Night’ but only he earned the $50,000 bonus as his opponent Jin Soo Son wasn’t eligible after he failed to make weight on Friday.