Aleksandar Rakic wants a shot at the light heavyweight title | UFC Vegas 8 Post-Fight

August 30, 2020
Aleksandar Rakic moved into light heavyweight contender status on Saturday by defeating former title challenger Anthony Smith in the UFC Vegas 8 main event. Rakic dismantled Smith with leg kicks and dominated him with ground and pound. After defeating the No. 5 ranked Smith so handily, Rakic wants a shot at the 205-pound championship in his next fight. Hear everything Rakic had to say following his win on Saturday.

