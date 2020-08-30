Aleksandar Rakic wants a shot at the light heavyweight title | UFC Vegas 8 Post-Fight

Aleksandar Rakic moved into light heavyweight contender status on Saturday by defeating former title challenger Anthony Smith in the UFC Vegas 8 main event. Rakic dismantled Smith with leg kicks and dominated him with ground and pound. After defeating the No. 5 ranked Smith so handily, Rakic wants a shot at the 205-pound championship in his next fight. Hear everything Rakic had to say following his win on Saturday.

TRENDING > Neil Magny: ‘I want a Top 10 fighter’ | UFC Vegas 8 Post-Fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)