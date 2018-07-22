Aleksandar Rakic Routs Justin Ledet (UFC Hamburg Highlights)

NASTY ground and pound from Rakic closes out round 1! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/nk6059XVlL — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Aleksandar Rakic’s domination of Justin Ledet at UFC Fight Night 134 on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany. Rakic won a three-round unanimous decision with scores reading 30-25, 30-24, and 30-24.

