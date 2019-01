Al Iaquinta Wants to Fight Conor McGregor: ‘I’ve Got Something He’ll Never Have’

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Al Iaquinta wants to face someone ranked higher than him in his next outing and would love for it to be former champion Conor McGregor.

Backstage during Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw event in Brooklyn, New York, Iaquinta discussed when he’d like to fight next and the possible opponents.