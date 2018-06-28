Al Iaquinta Out; Justin Gaethje Awaits New Opponent for UFC Fight Night in Nebraska

The upcoming UFC card in Lincoln, Nebraska needs a new main event after Al Iaquinta dropped out of his fight against Justin Gaethje on Aug. 25.

The reason for Iaquinta informing the UFC that he was no longer taking the fight hasn’t been revealed yet but Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz confirmed that a search is underway for a new opponent.

“Nothing but love for Al. Al is going to be Al. I like Al very much,” Abdel-Aziz said on Wednesday. “Doesn’t matter who is going to fight Justin Gaethje, they could put a chair in there against him and it’s going to be exciting.”

Iaquinta has been at odds with the UFC quite often in the past with disputes that stem back to a knee surgery that he needed that the promotion initially refused to pay for him to get done. The UFC eventually came through to pay for the surgery but Iaquinta spoke out about his frustration regarding the entire situation.

Iaquinta was then banned from winning post fight bonuses for three fights after a string of incidents including cursing on live television after his win over Jorge Masvidal.

On top of that, Iaquinta has said publicly numerous times that he was looking for higher pay to compete in the UFC while also working tirelessly to institute a fighter’s union in the UFC.

Whether any of those factors played a part in Iaquinta’s decision to drop out of the fight with Gaethje is unknown but for now he’s back in the sidelines.

As for Gaethje, he plans to stay on the card while the UFC attempts to find him a suitable replacement for the main event in Nebraska.

The news of Iaquinta dropping off the card was initially reported by ESPN.