Al Iaquinta knows what to expect from Cowboy Cerrone: The unexpected

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta has been in the Octagon with the best of the best and fought his way to a 14-4-1 overall record. That’s not including his four victories on The Ultimate Fighter, which are technically considered exhibitions.

On Saturday at UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Iaquinta is charged with facing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone if he hopes to earn his way back into title contention.

Cerrone had been fighting for the past few years at welterweight, but recently returned to 155 pounds with a victory over Alexander Hernandez. Having watched that bout, Iaquinta knows that Cowboy’s nearly 50 professional MMA bouts and nearly 30 kickboxing bouts having made him a difficult fighter to figure out.

Ahead of his fight with Cerrone, Iaquinta spoke with the media in Ottawa about the fight with Cerrone, his relationship with the UFC, his thoughts on a feud with Justin Gaethje, and much more.

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta.