Al Iaquinta Gets a Win and $50,000 Bonus For Performance at UFC on FOX 31

Al Iaquinta was infamously banned from winning post fight bonuses for several of his recent performances but that drought ended on Saturday night after he defeated Kevin Lee in the UFC on FOX 31 main event.

Iaquinta had complained after the UFC took away his ability to win post fight bonuses as punishment after they claimed several behavioral problems deserved retribution.

That all ended with Iaquinta’s five round decision win over Lee as he took home an extra $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’ in the final UFC on FOX card from Milwaukee.

All-time submission leader Charles Oliveira tacked on another rear naked choke finish against Jim Miller to kick off the main card and he was also rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for ‘Performance of the Night’.

The ‘Fight of the Night’ honors when to a preliminary bout where Joaquim Silva earned a third round knockout against Jared Gordon in lightweight action.

Both fighters will leave with an extra $50,000 bonus.