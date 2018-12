Al Iaquinta Defeats Kevin Lee in UFC on FOX 31 Main Event, Sends Message to Conor McGregor

Al Iaquinta earned a second win over Kevin Lee on Saturday night in a five round battle that closed out the UFC’s final show on FOX from Milwaukee

Official result: Al Iaquinta def. Kevin Lee by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

More to come…