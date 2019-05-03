Al Iaquinta and Cowboy Cerrone on at UFC Ottawa weigh-in, but one fighter misses weight

Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone had no trouble making weight for their UFC on ESPN+ 9 main event, which takes place on Saturday in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. They and the rest of the fighters took turns stepping on the scale at Friday’s official weigh-in.

Iaquinta made championship weight – though no belt is on the line – at 155 pounds, while Cowboy stood on the scale at 155.5 pounds.

Both men are looking to track down a shot at the winner of the UFC lightweight championship unification bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov and Poirier are expected to headline UFC 242, when the fight promotion returns to Abu Dhabi in the first event that spans a new five-year deal with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

Iaquinta nearly had hist first shot at the belt at UFC 223 when Tony Ferguson and then Max Holloway each had to drop out of a fight with Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title that had been stripped from Conor McGregor.

Iaquinta didn’t know he would be in the running for the bout until it was too late, as he had already made weight at 155.2 pounds for his previously scheduled non-title fight. He took the fight with Nurmagomedov, although he was ineligible to win the belt had he won. He fought Nurmagomedov to a five-round decision, but ultimately lost the bout.

Cerrone has fought for the belt previously in the Octagon, losing to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. He also fought for the WEC lightweight championship several times before that promotion was swallowed up by the UFC, but has yet to win a major world title in mixed martial arts.

The title hasn’t always been a major focus for Cerrone, but with the birth of his son in the summer of 2018, he seems to have a renewed passion for winning a championship.

UFC on ESPN+ 9 co-main event and undercard: Macy Chiasson misses weight

The UFC Ottawa co-main event pits Derek Brunson against Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout that will see one or the other move closer to title contention. Both men made weight on Friday.

The only fighter on the UFC on ESPN+ 9 fight card to miss weight was Macy Chiasson. The final fighter to step on the scale, Chiasson weighed 137 pounds for her bantamweight bout with Sarah Moras. She was given one additional hour to drop a pound and get down to the non-title-fight limit of 136 pounds.

[UPDATE] Chiasson returned to the scale within the one-hour window she was given and weighed 136 pounds on her second attempt, keeping the entire fight card intact.

TRENDING > Cowboy Cerrone is no longer chasing a fight with Conor McGregor

UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Al Iaquinta (155) vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (155.5)

Derek Brunson (185.75) vs. Elias Theodorou (184.5)

Cub Swanson (145.75) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Brad Katona (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Walt Harris (258) vs. Serghei Spivak (254.5)

Marc-André Barriault (185) vs. Andrew Sanchez (184.5)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Macy Chiasson (137) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Aiemann Zahabi (135) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Nordine Taleb (170.5) vs. Kyle Prepolec (170.25)

Kyle Nelson (146) vs. Matt Sayles (145.75)

Arjan Bhullar (244) vs. Juan Adams (266)

Mitch Gagnon (136) vs. Cole Smith (136)

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta.

UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy official weigh-in from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)