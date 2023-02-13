After watching UFC 284 title fight, Alexander Volkanovski thinks that he won

After watching his UFC 284 lightweight title bout against champion Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski believes that he won the fight.

Volkanovski and Makhachev fought to a five-round decision at RAC Arena inPerth, Australia with Makhachev being declared the winner by unanimous decision. Once Volkanovksi viewed the bout in its entirety, he thought that he won three rounds and should have won. And he’s not the only one that believes that. UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan was shocked when Makhachev’s hand was raised instead of Volkanovski’s.

“Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!,’ Volkanovski wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

Despite who you thought won the match, the fight cards were strange. Judges Ben Cartlidge and Derek Cleary scored the bout 48-47 while judge David Lethaby scored it 49-46.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski UFC 284 Official Scorecard