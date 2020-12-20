HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 17 Thompson vs Neal live results

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Live Results

Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal UFC Vegas 17 face-off

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in face-offs

Stephen Thompson UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal set following weigh-ins; all fighters make weight

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredDana White says if UFC packed it in for COVID, fighters would have lost nearly $200 million

After UFC Vegas 17 win, Michel Pereira says, “I’m ready to be the UFC Champion”

December 20, 2020
NoNo Comments

Welterweight Michel Pereira picked up his second consecutive win on Saturday by defeating Khaos Williams by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 17. Pereira ended Williams’ eight-fight winning streak and has his sights set on the top of the division.

“It was amazing to me that I could prove to the UFC and all the fans that I’m ready to fight everybody in this division,” Pereira said during the UFC Vegas 17 Post-fight Press Conference.

“I would say for everybody in the welterweight division to be ready becasue I’m coming and I’m coming to fight the best.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 17 Bonuses: Stephen Thompson earns an extra $50,000 for main event win

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA