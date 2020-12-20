After UFC Vegas 17 win, Michel Pereira says, “I’m ready to be the UFC Champion”

Welterweight Michel Pereira picked up his second consecutive win on Saturday by defeating Khaos Williams by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 17. Pereira ended Williams’ eight-fight winning streak and has his sights set on the top of the division.

“It was amazing to me that I could prove to the UFC and all the fans that I’m ready to fight everybody in this division,” Pereira said during the UFC Vegas 17 Post-fight Press Conference.

“I would say for everybody in the welterweight division to be ready becasue I’m coming and I’m coming to fight the best.”

