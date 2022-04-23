After Tyson Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte, Francis Ngannou entered the ring | Video

Tyson Fury scored a sixth-round knockout win over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Following the fight, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou entered the ring and teased a ‘hybrid’ match with Fury.

“We’re going to find out who the baddest motherf****r on the planet is,” said Ngannou. “A couple of months and I’ll be right back on my feet.”

Ngannou is recovering from knee surgery. He successfully defended his title at UFC 270 in January defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision. It was the final fight on Ngannou’s UFC contract.

“This is going to be a very special fight like never before seen in the history of our sport,” said Fury about a match against Ngannou. “We’re not talking two light guys, 140 pound guys. I’m 270. He’s 270 pounds, so it’s going to be an explosive fight when it happens.”

“It’s going to be a hybrid fight with different type of rules,” said Ngannou. “MMA gloves in the ring.”