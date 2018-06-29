HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

featuredFrancis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

featuredStipe Miocic on Daniel Cormier: ‘He Has Never Seen Anything Like Me’

Michael Bisping - UFC 204

featuredMichael Bisping Admits Work Outside the UFC Allowed Him to Retire on His Terms

Gegard Mousasi vs Rory MacDonald

featuredBellator Confirms Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald, ‘Game-Changing’ Streaming Deal

After Trials and Tribulations, Paul Daley Inks New Deal with Bellator

June 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Although Paul Daley has been on anything but good terms with Bellator for the past few months, at one point promising he would fight out his contract and leave, he has inked a new deal with the fight promotion.

Daley announced the signing via his Instagram account on Friday.

“So, former Glory kickboxing champion Joe Schilling has called me out to fight in Bellator MMA. He’s gonna fight at 170 pounds up to 205, he says. Now he’s made the full-time crossover from kickboxing, signing a new multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA,” Daley said. “Well, I just signed a new deal, I’m ready Bellator. Welterweight tournament, Joe Schilling, I’m ready.”

The welterweight tournament that Daley is referring to is the recently announced Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, which follows on the heels of the currently in-progress heavyweight tournament. No fighters have been confirmed for the 170-pound tournament, but Daley would  be a likely candidate.

The announcement is in stark contrast to January of this year, when Daley was upset at the treatment he was getting, while Bellator president Scott Coker seemed to be heavily promoting his rival Michael Page.

TRENDING > Michael Chiesa: ‘F### Him’ Conor McGregor Took My Title Chance Away

“I’m gonna fight out my contract. THAT MVP Fight WONT BE HAPPENING, under the Bellator banner anyways,” Daley said. “So f— Bellator, 18 more months in this game and two more fights for Bellator and I’m done.”

It appears that Daley has revised his thinking, at least to some degree, as he appears ready to fight Schilling under the Bellator banner, whether in an individual bout or the welterweight tournament.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA