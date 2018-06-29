After Trials and Tribulations, Paul Daley Inks New Deal with Bellator

Although Paul Daley has been on anything but good terms with Bellator for the past few months, at one point promising he would fight out his contract and leave, he has inked a new deal with the fight promotion.

Daley announced the signing via his Instagram account on Friday.

“So, former Glory kickboxing champion Joe Schilling has called me out to fight in Bellator MMA. He’s gonna fight at 170 pounds up to 205, he says. Now he’s made the full-time crossover from kickboxing, signing a new multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA,” Daley said. “Well, I just signed a new deal, I’m ready Bellator. Welterweight tournament, Joe Schilling, I’m ready.”

The welterweight tournament that Daley is referring to is the recently announced Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, which follows on the heels of the currently in-progress heavyweight tournament. No fighters have been confirmed for the 170-pound tournament, but Daley would be a likely candidate.

The announcement is in stark contrast to January of this year, when Daley was upset at the treatment he was getting, while Bellator president Scott Coker seemed to be heavily promoting his rival Michael Page.

“I’m gonna fight out my contract. THAT MVP Fight WONT BE HAPPENING, under the Bellator banner anyways,” Daley said. “So f— Bellator, 18 more months in this game and two more fights for Bellator and I’m done.”

It appears that Daley has revised his thinking, at least to some degree, as he appears ready to fight Schilling under the Bellator banner, whether in an individual bout or the welterweight tournament.