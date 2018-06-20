Adriano Moraes Confident of Submitting Geje Eustaquio for a Second Time on Saturday

Adriano Moraes knows what it takes to beat a Team Lakay fighter, he’s done it twice. In 2014, he submitted Geje Eustaquio to become the inaugural ONE Championship flyweight champion and, last year, he did the same thing to Danny Kingad, who fights out of the same stable.

So as Moraes prepares to face Eustaquio for the second time at ONE: Pinnacle of Power on Saturday, he is faced with a familiar task. But four years is a long time in MMA and the Brazilian believes the Filipino will pose more of a challenge than he did in 2014.

“Geje has improved a lot. He improved his takedown defense, his grappling and his footwork is getting better. I am very impressed and I think this fight against him is going to be tough.”

The two men have several things in common, apart from the fact they already shared a cage. Both hold flyweight titles, although Eustaquio’s is an interim version, while Moraes owns the real thing. Both have been the distance with Kairat Akhmetov twice, and hold a decision win apiece against the Kazakh.

Moraes watched Eustaquio beat Akhmetov to become the interim champion in January. He sees similarities in the win over the same opponent he faced last year.

“I watched that fight live. It was the first time I watched ONE Championship without being in the cage. He defended Kairat Akhmetov’s takedown attacks very well and won the fight by unanimous decision, the same thing I did.”

During his camp at American Top Team, the BJJ black belt says he worked primarily on “timing and speed.” They are attributes which you might associate more with strikers than grapplers, and Moraes says he has been focusing on this aspect of his game.

“I want to try and knock out guys. It has been a long time in my career since I have knocked out anybody, so I needed to improve my timing. Everyone will see that my timing has improved a lot.”

However, Moraes is anxious to emphasize that this doesn’t mean he has been overlooking the ground game.

“I have improved all my skills. My wrestling is getting better, and my jiu-jitsu is enabling me to finish people more quickly,” he said.

So for all the talk of finishing fights by knockout, the Brazilian isn’t forgetting where his greatest strength lies.

“I am from jiu-jitsu, everybody knows that. I think my jiu-jitsu is better than Geje Eustaquio’s and I can submit him again because I have more weapons on the ground.”

Moraes’ ONE Championship career has been disrupted by injury and he had to pull out of a title match with Reece McLaren earlier this year. It was caused by a freak training accident, but the Brazilian says he is fully recovered.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Considers Colby Covington Among the Walking Dead

“I was ready, but two weeks before the fight, I was in a sparring session and a couple of guys training on the same mat collided with me. It was an accident, but I sprained my MCL in my right knee. I did not need surgery, just hard physiotherapy and a little bit of rest. I had good support and I got better,” he says.

When assessing Moraes’ 17-2 record, it is important to take into consideration that both his defeats came by way of split decision. No-one has ever finished him, and he has been the dominant force in ONE Championship’s flyweight division for more than four years now.

Eustaquio has been on the ONE Championship roster even longer and has held his own against the best in the division. It’s another tough test for Moraes, but also an opportunity to show why he is already being talked about as the greatest flyweight in the history of Asian MMA.