Adrian Yanez: ‘Stay Calm’

April 4, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez realized his dream of making to the UFC, but not until after he lost his father to cancer. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t carry his father with him into every single fight.

In fact, Yanez’s father lives within him. He is a driving force in Yanez’s approach not only to fighting, but life in general.

Yanez most recently defeated Gustavo Lopez at UFC Vegas 22. He is currently awaiting his next bout in the Octagon.

‘Stay Calm’ – a short film about Adrian Yanez’s journey to the UFC

(Video courtesy of MMA Stories)

