Adam Stroup: ‘It’s going to get ugly” against Hayward Charles at LFA 65

Looking back on his January unanimous decision victory over Lucas Rota at LFA 57, middleweight Adam Stroup if pleased to have picked up the win, but not happy having to go the distance in the bout.

Stroup feels that the timeframe he had to prepare for his bout with Rota may have played a factor in it going the distance.

“I liked that I won, obviously, but I think I could have done better,” Stroup told MMAWeekly.com. “Unfortunately I took a fight a little over two weeks before then, and when I get these short notice fights a lot of my time goes towards making weight.

“I feel like if I could get five or six weeks, I feel like I could do a better performance. I’m not complaining, but I’m just saying. I liked the fight but I would have liked to have gotten the finish.”

For Stroup, short notice fights are nothing new, as is unfortunately having bouts cancelled for one reason or another. Since October of 2017, Stroup has only managed to get in three fights, which has been disappointing to say the least.

“What was really frustrating with what happened to me over the last two years, is when I got scheduled for a fight and then two weeks before it’s supposed to happen the whole show gets cancelled,” said Stroup.

“I’m fortunate enough that my work will give me the time off that I need, so I can take a few weeks off, but I’m not getting paid for that. When the fights are cancelled there is no payday, so it is frustrating and heart-breaking.”

Stroup (13-5) will look to raise his current winning streak to four when he faces Hayward Charles (16-12) in a main card 185-pound bout at LFA 65 on Friday in Vail, Colo.

“I’ve actually rolled with Hayward before,” Stroup said. “He’s really good on the mat and is really slick. He’s a legit black belt, so we’ve got to keep that in mind. We’re going to come out and do our game and fight and come out on top.

“When we rolled it was purely Jiu-Jitsu, and this is an MMA fight. There’s going to be knees, elbows, it’s going to get ugly. In Jiu-Jitsu he’s very technical, very skilled, but this is a fight, and I plan on taking advantage of all the MMA rules. It’s different in a fight than training no doubt.”

Though he’s had difficulties with consistency in his scheduling, Stroup is nonetheless at a high point in his career and he’s looking to parlay that into a move up in competition in 2019.

“I would like to have four fights this year, four wins, and if I do that I think I will be back where I was before that three fight skid (in 2016/17),” said Stroup. “It really hurt where I was because I felt like I had to start over from scratch. I’m positive that if I finish out the year with four wins I’ll get a shot somewhere.”