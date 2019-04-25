Adam Piccolotti looks to upend Benson Henderson’s championship aspirations at Bellator 220

Coming off a winless 2017, lightweight Adam Piccolotti was looking to turn things around in 2018, and was able to do so in productive fashion.

In fights against Carrington Banks in May, then versus James Terry in September, both for Bellator, Piccolotti was able to pick up wins and more importantly learn from each bout.

“Every time you step into the cage it’s something special, but I feel that learning from a win is as equally important as learning from your losses,” Piccolotti told MMAWeekly.com. “I really try to make a note to do that and not just bask in the glory; which is so easy to do in this sport.

“I’m very happy (to get a win) but there’s always room for improvement. That’s always kind of my goal: to achieve victory on the path of least resistance.”

For Piccolotti it’s just as important to focus on his mental development as it is his physical, thus he strives to be as balanced with his training as he possibly can.

“A lot of the work that I have done and put in has been mental and physical,” said Piccolotti. “I’ve been able to increase basically everything; more striking, more grappling, more wrestling, more strength and conditioning; and I feel happier doing it.

“I feel excited to do it. I wouldn’t say ‘renewed’ because I’ve never felt like I’ve never been into it, but I feel that it is ever-growing.”

On Saturday in San Jose, Calif., Piccolotti (11-2) will look to pick up his third straight win when he faces Benson Henderson (26-8) in a main card 155-pound bout at Bellator 220.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman explains why Colby Covington may or may not get the next title shot

“He’s always someone I’ve wanted to fight; somebody who I’ve always seen doing his thing; and someone I’ve wanted to mix it up with,” Piccolotti said of Henderson. “I’m very excited to get the opportunity and get the chance to go out and get this huge win.

“As far as what I need to do against him; it’s about putting things together mentally and physically. I’m very confident in every aspects of the sport, and it’s just going to be putting together the proper transitions and proper timing, and doing it with a strong mindset.”

For Piccolotti, getting a victory on April 27 isn’t just another notch in the win column; it’s an important mile marker on the way to his desired destination.

“Beating Benson will solidify kind of who I am,” said Piccolotti. “To pick up a win over Ben will kind of show to the world and myself that I can perform on the biggest stage with the biggest names.

“But as always my main goal is putting that belt around my waist. Really getting a good victory will put me very close to a title shot right there. That’s up to the organization, but I’m ready to put it on the line to earn my shot.”