Adam Piccolotti is excited and ready to go for Bellator 287 main event

Having fought only once in the two years leading up to his bout this past February at Bellator 274 versus Georgi Karakhanyan, lightweight Adam Piccolotti was just happy to get back into the cage and fight, let alone pick up a victory.

After 18 months off, Piccolotti was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Karakhanyan, and get himself back on track following the layoff and a loss in his previous bout to Sidney Outlaw in August of 2020.

“I got to fight against a good high level opponent in Georgi,” Piccolotti told MMAWeekly.com. “I got to put on a good performance and get my feet wet again.

“I had a pretty horrible 2020, as many people did, but I had to deal with injuries and also the pandemic and all of that. I enjoyed my 2022 so far, but getting another fight in before year’s end was always on my goals list, and I’m glad that’s happening.”

In terms of the fighter he is in 2022, Piccolotti couldn’t be more happy with the development of his fight game recently.

“I’ve felt and realized and seen the different levels that I’ve reached in all disciplines that I’ve been working,” said Piccolotti.

“You’re going to see a much stronger, tougher, confident, technical – all the things that happen with time and experience – it’s coming together for me. I’m excited to put on a show, and show people what I’ve been working.”

This Saturday in Milan, Italy, Piccolotti (13-4) will look to pick up his second straight win when he takes on Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) in the 155-pound main event of Bellator 287.

“It’s a main event for Bellator MMA, so it’s going to be a big fight, so I know they won’t put a chump in front of me,” Piccolotti said. “Mansour is a big name in Europe, people may not know him here, but he’s got a resume, he’s got experience. A fight like this really gets me up, gets me excited, and ready to go.

“In terms of what needs to happen for me to win is all I need to do is show up and be me. I need to show up and perform at my absolute best. I have to have a good clean weight cut, good travel, good diet on fight week, come into fight with good energy, and just go out there and be the greatest me I can be.”

While Piccolotti wants to focus on his life outside the cage following Saturday’s bout, he does have an idea of where he would like to take his career in 2023.

“I’ve been having a lot going on my life personally with my son being born a couple months ago, so the focus is beating the hell out of this guy, getting my paycheck, and then spending the rest of this year with my son,” said Piccolotti.

“In terms of 2023, I know Bellator has been teasing this lightweight tournament, and I would love to be a part of that and be able to achieve a huge payday and get a championship belt the same night is definitely on the bucket list – so that’s where my goals are, that’s where my eyes are.”