Adam Borics believes that he’s ‘too much’ for Mads Burnell in Bellator 276 main event

Looking back on his 2021, featherweight Adam Borics sees the year in two parts; one good and one not so good.

Following a solid start off to his 2021, Borics was unable to continue his success into the second half of last year, leaving it to be as productive as his past years.

“The first part of 2021 was great,” Borics told MMAWeekly.com. “I beat Jeremy Kennedy (at Bellator 256 in April), which was a great match-up for me. He is a former UFC guy, who had a great record and a lot of experience.

“The second part, they cancelled my fight (versus Jay Jay Wilson at Bellator 256 in August). I made weight and I couldn’t fight (because he missed weight). I’m really ready to go again.”

While he wasn’t able to fight as much as he would have liked, Borics was able to work on his game and come out of the year a better fighter than he was going into it.

“I improved a lot,” said Borics. “I can tell you that I’m dangerous everywhere. I’m a new Adam now. I can wrestler. I can grapple. I can strike. I’m really confident. I think it’s time.”

In St. Louis, Missouri, Borics (17-1) will seek his fourth win in a row when he faces Mads Burnell (16-3) in the 145-pound main event of Bellator 276.

“I just have to be myself,” Borics said. “(Burnell’s) a great fighter; he (can) mix it up good, but I think I’m going to be just too much for him.

“I just want to go there and show everybody that I am the next (contender). I want to put on a great show there and not leave any more question of who is the next challenger.”

While Borics isn’t sure what is next for him, he does feel like a title shot should be in cards for him in 2022.

“After this who should I fight next, I don’t think about it too much now,” said Borics. “I move forward to my next opponent. I do want to fight for a title; there is no other option for me.”