Abril Anguiano excited for big opportunity at Combate Americas 48

Over the course of the past year, flyweight Abril Anguiano has been on accelerated path in her MMA career.

After only have just begun training, Anguiano had her first amateur fight in 2018 then has followed it up with her first two pro MMA bouts this year.

“It went by quick,” Anguiano told MMAWeekly.com. “I debuted in 2018 then had two fights in 2019. It went by quickly. I stick to training, stick to the gym, and time just goes by.

“I wasn’t expecting when I said I was going to pro, but I made the jump and it was exciting.”

Not only has Anguiano been on the fast track in her career, but she also feels her development has gone the same route, as she has seen tremendous growth in her game over the past year.

“I’ve been growing as a fighter,” said Anguiano. “I only started training a year ago, so my growth has been exponential. I feel like I’m growing into who I’m about to be.”

This Friday in Garland, Texas, Anguiano (2-0) will look to keep her undefeated streak going when she faces Paola Ramirez (1-2) in a main card 130-pound bout at Combate Americas 48.

“I’m not really thinking about (stepping up into Combate Americas),” Anguiano said. “I’m just going kind of going to fight. It’s a fight. It is a big opportunity for me, but I’m just more excited.

“I know (Ramirez is) going to come out strong and try to steal the spotlight from me, but I’m going to do my thing. I know I’m going to go out there and get the win. I know it’s going to be a tough fight, though. I can see that coming, but I’m going to get the win.”

Just starting out her MMA career, Anguiano is looking to go one step at a time as she continues to build the foundation of her career in 2020.

“I think it’s better to go fight by fight, because you never know,” said Anguiano. “The next fight might take you take you to another turn, so that’s when I’ll think about it.”