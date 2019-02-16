Abelardo, Kamikubo Score Wins at ONE: Clash of Legends

Daichi Takenaka and Shuya Kamikubo both dominated their opponents at ONE: Clash of Legends on Saturday. They both suffered bad cuts, but while the latter secured a one-sided decision victory, the former was handed his first defeat.

Takenaka can consider himself extremely unfortunate as it was the doctor who ultimately ended his undefeated streak. Mark Abelardo turned the fight around with a third-round elbow that caused a cut so serious that the Japanese bantamweight was not allowed to continue.

Takenaka was relentless in pursuit of the takedown and Abelardo spent the latter stages of the second stanza defending rear-naked choke attempts. At the start of the third, the New Zealander fired off an elbow from close quarters as his opponent looked to instigate a clinch.

The Japanese fighter eventually secured his takedown and seemed to be cruising to a decision win. However, blood was pouring from his face and the referee decided the fight could not be allowed to continue until the doctor had taken a look.

The damage was deemed too serious and Takenaka saw his undefeated record evaporate. For Abelardo, it was elation. He will feel that the years of training Muay Thai at the Fairtex Gym in Pattaya paid dividends in that third round.

Abelardo improves to 18-5 and has now won five in a row. Takenaka drops to 11-1-1. Given the slightly unsatisfactory way in which the outcome was decided, though, ONE Championship matchmakers might feel a rematch is called for.

In the other big bantamweight fight on the card, Shuya Kamikubo was cut at the very start of the fight by Dae Hwan Kim. The Japanese wrestler ate a back elbow while working for a takedown in the corner of the ring and the blood began to flow freely.

It would prove to be Kim’s best moment. He spent the remainder of the three rounds either defending takedown attempts or on his back as Kamikubo worked relentlessly to put the Korean down and keep him down.

The Japanese fighter landed a few knees to the head in the second stanza and was constantly working to improve his position. It made for a very one sided fight and Kamikubo was the clear winner with all three judges seeing it in his favor.

He improves to 10-1-1, while Kim drops to 14-4-1.

Kevin Belingon defends his bantamweight belt against Bibiano Fernandes next month, but both Abelardo and Kamikubo are clearly in the title mix after their wins in Bangkok.

The ONE: Clash of Legends main event featured Nong-O Gaiyanghadao winning a unanimous decision over Han Zi Hao for the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title. Kongsak PKSaenchaigym earned a split decision over Alaverdi Ramazanov in the co-main event, which was also a Muay Thai rules bout.

