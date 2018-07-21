HOT OFF THE WIRE

Aaron Bush Thinks He’s ‘A Little Better’ Than His Valor Fights 51 Opponent

July 21, 2018
For his first pro fight in April of 2016, heavyweight up and comer Aaron Bush was able to make an instant mark by picking up a quick first round win.

Since then he hasn’t let up, picking up wins in each of his bouts, and starting out his career with a perfect 4-0 record.

“I first fight in 16 seconds against Matt Comer,” Bush told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been on a three-fight winning streak since then. I’ve been pretty happy with my performance as a pro.

“I think my next fight is going to be my toughest fight yet, but I think I’ll be ready for it.”

In addition to his success as a pro, one thing that has Bush confident going forward is the fact that he hasn’t strayed too far from his core skillset.

“I’ve been doing the same things since I was a teenager,” said Bush. “I started fighting when I was 16, so I’ve been fighting MMA for 10 years. I stick to the basics and try to get those as sharp as I can.”

On Saturday in Johnson City, Tennessee, Bush (4-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces fellow top prospect Chandler Cole (3-1) in a heavyweight championship main event at Valor Fights 51.

“Stylistically he’s a lot like me,” Bush said of Cole. “He’s a dominant wrestler and grappler. He’s a quicker heavyweight. He relies a lot on his speed. But I think I’m just a little bit better everywhere.

“I think I’ve got an edge everywhere. He’s a high pressure, high volume heavyweight, but I think I’ll be able to negate a lot of his strengths.”

With the heavyweight division being one of MMA’s most in need of talent, Bush feels like he could make a big impact quickly as long as he avoids a familiar trap of the weight class.

“I have a lot of belief in myself, so if I drop down to 205 or maybe even 185, I’d still find lots of success,” said Cole. “But I feel like on a local or regional level the heavyweight division is kind of bare, and it’s easier to make a splash.

“If you can put together a winning streak at the heavyweight division it says a lot. Everyone hits so hard, and it’s easy to get accidentally knocked out, so it’s hard to put together a win streak together when a lot of people have one-punch knockout power.”

               

