A win for Davion Franklin at Bellator 254 makes 2020 the best year

While 2020 has been a bad year for most people, for a select few it has presented opportunities, such as it has for heavyweight Davion Franklin.

Following a successful pro debut in February , Franklin returned this past September and picked up his second win in a row, making for just about a good of a first year as he could have wanted so far.

“I know the pandemic has hurt a lot of people, especially with a victory (in my upcoming fight) this will be the best year of my life,” Franklin told MMAWeekly.com. “To go out there being a newcomer in this sport and go 3-0 in Bellator, it will be the best year.

“I’ve just been training. I hang around with the right people. So far this year has been a good year, and I want to close it and make it the best year so far, then start focusing on 2021.”

With the performances he’s had in his fights this year, coupled with the training and growth he’s been able to get in, Franklin feels like he’s found his footing in MMA and it’s become a home for him.

“Both of my fights showed me that I’m doing the right thing with my life,” said Franklin. “That’s what my fight have shown me: I made the right decision to do MMA.

“The fighter I am today is more mature, more calm, and I just think I’m more of a mixed martial artist. I think when I first got into MMA I was just trying it out to see if I like it, but I’m passionate (about MMA), and I love what I do.”

This Thursday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Franklin (2-0) will look to retain his unblemished record when he faces Anthon Garrett (5-2) in a preliminary heavyweight bout at Bellator 254.

TRENDING > Anthony “Rumble” Johnson leaves UFC, signs with Bellator in surprise move

“For me to get the win I’ve got to be myself,” Franklin said. “I’ve got to be calm, pace myself, not get too excited, let everything come to me, and everything will fall right into my hands.

“I’ve got to do the right things and don’t make the same mistakes I made in my last fight by trying to put him away. I’ve just got to be calm, breath, and that’s it.”

When it comes to 2021, the goal for the year is the same overall goal that Franklin has for his career, keep winning and never have to taste defeat.

“I hate that I have to say this, but it’s the truth, even in my wrestling career I never went undefeated, so that’s my biggest goal for my career (is to go undefeated),” said Franklin. “It’s one fight at a time, keep racking up those W’s, that’s it.”