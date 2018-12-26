HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes Believes a Win Over Cris Cyborg Makes Her the Greatest of All Time

featuredUFC 232 Moves from Las Vegas to Los Angeles Due to Abnormal Jon Jones Drug Test

Cain Velasquez UFC 146 weigh-in

featuredCain Velasquez Returns to Face Francis Ngannou in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

Jon Jones at the UFC 232 kickoff press conference in New York

featuredJon Jones Says All He Wants for His Legacy is to be Remembered as a ‘Bad Mother [Expletive]’

A Win at RIZIN 14 Strengthens Daron Cruickshank’s Negotiating Power as Free Agent

December 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Following his UFC release in 2016, lightweight Daron Cruickshank has rejuvenated his career with a move to the RIZIN promotion in Japan, securing wins in five of his seven bouts with the promotion, plus an additional victory in the KOP promotion.

In particular the last year and a half has been especially good for Cruickshank, as he’s picked up four straight victories, with finishes in all four bouts.

“This year has been great,” Cruickshank told MMAWeekly.com. “Everything has been working out in my favor in these last four fights. I really kind of feel like it’s me learning the ins and outs of what I need to do to be successful in MMA.”

Cruickshank’s finish streak comes as a result of his style, which at times can be a double-edged sword. Still, he feels that the way he fights is what helps keep him employed, so there’s nothing wrong with having a do-or-die fighting style.

“I think you can always do better,” said Cruickshank. “You’re always your toughest critic, but I think I’ve performed really well. I’ve finished these last four fights as well. If you look at my career, I either knock guys out or get knocked out trying.

“This is a spectator sport and I think I put on exciting fights. I don’t like guys who go in there and fight safe and just try to eke out a win. That’s not my style. I put on exciting fights, and I feel like that’s why I have a fan base and why I feel I have a job today.”

On December 31 in Saitama, Japan, Cruickshank (22-10) will look to keep his winning streak going when he faces Damien Brown (17-12-) in a main card 154-pound bout at RIZIN 14.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Rips USADA, Jeff Novitzky Following Latest Jon Jones Fiasco

“He’s basically a striker and I’m basically a striker,” Cruickshank said of Brown. “He’s nothing that I haven’t seen before. I think I’m going to be faster than him, and once I start hitting him he’s going to try to take me down.”

Should Cruickshank pick up another finish to close out his 2018, he feels like he’ll set himself up for a very profitable year in 2019 no matter what promotion he finds himself in.

“The sky’s the limit,” said Cruickshank. “I go knock this guy out and my negotiating ability will be a lot better for 2019.

“This is my last fight on my contract, so either I negotiate a new one or go somewhere else. RIZIN takes good care or me and I fight a lot for them, so I’d love to renew with them, but for real I need to go where I can get the most money.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA